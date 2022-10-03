    বাংলা

    England crush Pakistan in seventh T20 to take series

    England lost openers cheaply after being asked to bat before Malan and Harry Brook shared an unbeaten stand

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Oct 2022, 07:06 PM
    Updated : 2 Oct 2022, 07:06 PM

    A sublime fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore on Sunday as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

    Chasing 210, Pakistan suffered a double blow when captain Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) departed in quick succession as England's pace attack made early inroads and reduced the hosts to 33-3 under the lights at Gaddafi Stadium.

    Shan Masood put up some resistance with a fighting 56 but England, led by Woakes (3-26), kept chipping away with regular wickets. David Willey returned figures of 2-22 while Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran picked up a wicket each.

    Earlier, England lost both openers cheaply after being asked to bat before Malan (78) and Harry Brook (46) shared an unbeaten 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to power the tourists to 209-3 in 20 overs.

    Mohammad Wasim (0-61) and Shadab Khan (0-39) bore the brunt of their assault as Malan and Brook made the most of Pakistan's sloppiness in the field, with Babar guilty of offering reprieves to both batsmen.

    England continue their preparations for the World Cup with a three-match series against Australia starting next Sunday, while Pakistan face Bangladesh and New Zealand in a tri-series from Friday. The World Cup in Australia gets underway on Oct 16.

    RELATED STORIES
    India's Bumrah set to miss T20 World Cup with injury
    India's Bumrah set to miss T20 WC with injury
    BCCI spokespersons declined to confirm if Bumrah had been ruled out of it, with one saying only that the bowler would miss the South Africa series
    Bangladesh Women begin Asia Cup with dominant win over Thailand
    Bangladesh Women crush Thailand in Asia Cup opener
    They secure a nine-wicket win with 50 balls to spare in a convincing show
    Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider
    Salt sinks Pakistan as England force series decider
    Phil Salt scored a blistering half-century as the visitors raced to an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their sixth Twenty20 clash in Lahore
    Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup
    Injured Buttler 'progressing well' ahead of T20 World Cup
    The 32-year-old, who has not played since Aug 18 after sustaining a injury playing in The Hundred, is currently with the England squad in Pakistan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher