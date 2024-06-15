Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

US qualify for knockout stages of T20 World Cup as Ireland game washed out

They, who are playing their first T20 World Cup, set the tournament alight when they won a dramatic match against Pakistan

US qualify for knockout stages as Ireland game washed out

Reuters

Published : 15 Jun 2024, 08:19 PM

Updated : 15 Jun 2024, 08:19 PM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
Sweden, Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
Sweden, Iran exchange prisoners in breakthrough deal
World leaders join Ukraine summit
World leaders join Ukraine summit
Only way to free Israeli hostages is Gaza withdrawal: Islamic Jihad
Only way to free Israeli hostages is Gaza withdrawal: Islamic Jihad
Kate waves to crowds in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Kate waves to crowds in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More