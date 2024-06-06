Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 06, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Stoinis shines with bat and ball as Australia ease past Oman in T20 World Cup opener

Stoinis's arrival brings some stability and he combines for a 102-run partnership with Warner

Stoinis shines as Aussies ease past Oman in World Cup opener

Reuters

Published : 06 Jun 2024, 05:06 PM

Updated : 06 Jun 2024, 05:06 PM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Read More
No increase in tax-free income, but tax slabs to change
No increase in tax-free income, but tax slabs to change
Prices up and down in FY25 budget
Prices up and down in FY25 budget
Wash dirty money by paying 15% tax
Wash dirty money by paying 15% tax
Budget sets tough 6.5% target for inflation
Budget sets tough 6.5% target for inflation
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More