    Explosive England can out-bat anyone but bowlers look key

    England, who like to bowl first, can chase any target, as the next generation brings more batting aggression

    Published : 20 Oct 2022, 03:55 AM
    Updated : 20 Oct 2022, 03:55 AM

    England's limited overs teams underwent their own reset long before the test side had even dreamed of "Bazball" but they go into the T20 World Cup in Australia on the heels of another revamp following the retirement of captain Eoin Morgan.

    Morgan turned a struggling team into one where aggression and risk was rewarded, and crucially where failure did not automatically mean punishment.

    A shrewd captain and master accumulator, Morgan has been replaced as skipper by wicketkeeper/opener Jos Buttler, while also gone from the side is prolific opener Jason Roy.

    The next generation have stepped up and brought even more batting aggression, ensuring England, who like to bowl first, will back themselves to chase any target.

    They do not appear to have settled on a first-choice line-up but that is mainly because they have an embarrassment of batting riches, with some of the big names rested for the recent series in Pakistan.

    The explosive Alex Hales is back from three years in the wilderness as a seamless replacement for Roy and has already given a succession of reminders of his prodigious hitting.

