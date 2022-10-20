Explosive England can out-bat anyone but bowlers look key

The next generation have stepped up and brought even more batting aggression, ensuring England, who like to bowl first, will back themselves to chase any target.

They do not appear to have settled on a first-choice line-up but that is mainly because they have an embarrassment of batting riches, with some of the big names rested for the recent series in Pakistan.

The explosive Alex Hales is back from three years in the wilderness as a seamless replacement for Roy and has already given a succession of reminders of his prodigious hitting.