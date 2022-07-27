July 27 2022

    বাংলা

    IPL's global dominance in T20 franchise cricket is dangerous, says Gilchrist

    Gilchrist's comments come in the wake of reports in Australian media saying Warner will skip Big Bash League

    Reuters
    Published : 27 July 2022, 1:39 PM
    Updated : 27 July 2022, 1:41 PM

    Former Australia captain Adam Gilchrist on Wednesday voiced concerns over the Indian Premier League's (IPL) expanding global footprint, saying the cash-rich league's efforts to monopolise T20 franchise cricket are becoming "a little bit dangerous."

    Gilchrist's comments came in the wake of reports in Australian media saying batter David Warner will skip Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) this season to participate in a new league in the United Arab Emirates, backed by IPL money.

    Warner plays for IPL side Delhi Capitals, owned by India's GMR Group, which owns a team in the Emirati league. The new tournament's schedule is set to clash with the BBL's, which runs from December to early-February 2023.

    IPL team owners have also bought all six franchises of South Africa's new domestic T20 league, while three IPL franchise owners -- of Kolkata, Rajasthan and Punjab -- own teams in the Caribbean Premier League. Read full story

    "I think it would almost be commercial suicide for (Cricket Australia) to allow a player like him (Warner) to go head-to-head up against their own competition," Gilchrist told Australia's SEN Radio.

    "They can't force David Warner to play in the BBL... But to let him then go off -- or another player, let's not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar -- it's all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create.

    "... It's getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it's having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can't play."

    Gilchrist said that veteran Warner's commitment to Australian cricket could not be questioned, but added that younger players could follow in his footsteps.

    "If he rides off into the sunset and says, 'Sorry Australian cricket, I'm going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments', you can't question him on that," Gilchrist said.

    "That's his prerogative and he's done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value. It's the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it'll be really challenging."

    The IPL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    Haq calls out Scotland players for 'deafening silence' after racism report
    Haq calls out Scotland players after racism report
    The report found that the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland to be "institutionally racist"
    ICC plays down threat to one-day format
    ICC plays down threat to one-day format
    ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice said structuring of the game's three formats was discussed at the governing body's annual general meeting
    Sri Lanka need nine wickets, Pakistan battle to save Galle Test
    Pakistan battle to save Galle Test
    Opener Imam-ul-Haq is batting on 46 at stumps with Pakistan 419 runs behind the improbable target
    Bangladesh set to host Women’s T20 World Cup in 2024
    Bangladesh to host Women’s T20 WC in 2024
    It is the first time Bangladesh has been selected to host an ICC women’s showcase event

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher