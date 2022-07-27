IPL's global dominance in T20 franchise cricket is dangerous, says Gilchrist

"... It's getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it's having to monopolise that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can't play."

Gilchrist said that veteran Warner's commitment to Australian cricket could not be questioned, but added that younger players could follow in his footsteps.

"If he rides off into the sunset and says, 'Sorry Australian cricket, I'm going to become a gun for hire for my Indian franchise team in various tournaments', you can't question him on that," Gilchrist said.

"That's his prerogative and he's done everything he needs to get the profile and get that market value. It's the new younger player coming in that starts to make those noises where it'll be really challenging."

The IPL did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.