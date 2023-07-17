Australia's Harris expects Warner to play at Old Trafford

Australia are considering ways to accommodate both Mitchell Marsh, who smashed a hundred and grabbed two wickets in Leeds, and the all-rounder he replaced, Cameron Green, who sat out the third Test with a hamstring strain.

Given a chance, Harris said he would grab it with both hands.

"The training we can do now with how big the squad is as a collective... is as good, if not better, than playing a game of cricket," said Harris, who played the last of his 14 Tests against England in Sydney last year.

"All you can do is prepare the best you can. Like we saw with Mitch (Marsh) last game, you never know when your chance will come up.

"If I am called upon, I am ready to go."