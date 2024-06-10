Lamichhane to join Nepal World Cup squad in West Indies, board says

He was found guilty of rape in 2023 but was cleared of the charges by an appeal court in Nepal last month

Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane will play the team's last two group matches at the T20 World Cup in West Indies after missing the United States leg of the tournament over visa issues, the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) said on Monday.

The 23-year-old, the Himalayan country's most prominent cricketer, had a second visa application for the U.S. rejected last month.

Lamichhane was found guilty of rape in 2023 but was cleared of the charges by an appeal court in Nepal last month.

"We want to inform that Nepal player Sandeep Lamichhane will travel to West Indies and join the Nepal national cricket team," the cricket board said in a statement.

"He will be available for the matches against South Africa and Bangladesh to be held in West Indies."

Nepal lost their Group D opener against the Netherlands in Dallas and next play Sri Lanka at Lauderhill, Florida on June 11 before moving to Kingstown.