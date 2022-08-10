Mustafizur grabs four as Bangladesh crush Zimbabwe to avert clean sweep

Seamer Ebadot Hossain (2-38) took little time to make a mark on his debut as he struck twice in consecutive deliveries in the sixth over.

He pulled back the length to have Wessly Madhevere (1) caught at point before going through the gates of dangerman Sikandar Raza (0) with a measured yorker.

When Taijul Islam (2-34) struck in his first over, trapping Innocent Kaia (10) in front with an arm ball, Zimbabwe were left teetering on 31 for five inside the powerplay.

The Eagles desperately needed to flourish. But as Tony Munyonga (13) took the initiative, Taijul spun the ball past him for a stumping before the hosts could reach 50.

Having returned to the eleven, Mustafizur (4-17) varied his length and pace well to make inroads. Both Luke Jongwe (15) and debutant Clive Madande (24) went for hoicks but mistimed bouncers to be dismissed.

After sending Madande back to the hutch, the left-arm seamer made a double strike by rolling out a slower to fool Brad Evans who popped it straight to point.

Ngarava and Nyauchi then let go of all fears and went after the bowlers. Nyauchi was caught off a no-ball on 1, but since then the pair clubbed eight boundaries and two sixes in a defiant 68 off 58 deliveries to register the Eagles’ highest ninth-wicket partnership in ODIs.

After Zimbabwe passed 150, Mustafizur went through the defences of Nyauchi as the series ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.