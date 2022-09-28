    বাংলা

    Bangladesh sweep T20 series 2-0 against UAE

    Rizwan and Hameed put up a good fight but the Tigers secure the win with a balanced show

    Sports Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 27 Sept 2022, 06:06 PM
    Updated : 27 Sept 2022, 06:06 PM

    Bangladesh have claimed a 32-run win against the UAE in the second T20 to complete a 2-0 sweep of the two-match series in Dubai.

    Sent in to bat, Bangladesh put up a decent batting effort with Mehidy Hasan Miraz scoring 46 at the top on Tuesday at the Dubai International Stadium.

    In reply, the hosts stuttered at the start of the chase and were reduced to 29 for 4 in the seventh over, thanks to a double-strike over by Mosaddek Hossain.

    Skipper Chundangapoyil Rizwan (51 not out) and Basil Hameed (42) then put up resistance and forged ahead with a superb 90-run stand. But the bowlers kept it tight to have a leash on their run rate.

    When Hameed fell to seamer Ebadot Hossain in the penultimate over, the UAE were still 51 runs away.

    Rizwan reached his half-century off 35 balls but the early damage, caused by speedstar Taskin Ahmed and southpaw Nasum Ahmed along with Mosaddek, proved to be their undone as UAE reached 137 for 5 in their 20 overs.

    Earlier, Sabbir Rahman (12) wasted another opportunity to secure his spot in the team. But Miraz and Litton Das (25) cruised along scoring 48 runs in the powerplay. The pair scored 41 for the second wicket

    After Litton failed to capitalise on a good start, Afif Hossain (18) looked promising as well but was unable to mirror his 77 from the first game as Bangladesh were still looking strong on 90 for 3 in the 11th over.

    Miraz fell four runs short of a half-century when the umpire lifted the finger to an lbw appeal when Sabir Ali’s delivery had clearly drifted outside the legstump.

    But Mosaddek (27), Yasir Ali (21 not out) and skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan (19 not out) made sure Bangladesh racked up a challenging total on the scoreboard.

