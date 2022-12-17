Australia take Head-start in first Test against South Africa

Rabada wrapped up the day with his second wicket, having nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for one run.

Despite the two late wickets, Australia will be pleased with their first day's work given the vagaries of the pitch.

Paceman Mitchell Starc and spinner Nathan Lyon had earlier taken full advantage with three wickets apiece.

It might have been worse for South Africa but for Verreynne and Bavuma who built a defiant 98-run partnership after the Proteas crashed to 27 for four under a fierce pace assault.

Starc broke their stand by bowling Bavuma and South Africa promptly collapsed, losing their last six wickets for 27 runs.

Left-armer Starc finished with 3-41, one short of a milestone 300 wickets, while Lyon had 3-14.

Lyon's dismissal of Verreynne, with Smith taking the catch at slip, made the Australian duo the most prolific bowler-fielding pair in the nation's history with a record 52 dismissals.

Australia's third seamer Boland earlier took two wickets in three balls, removing opener Sarel Erwee for 10 and number five Zondo lbw for a duck.

South Africa captain Dean Elgar gave Starc the first wicket on a platter when he gloved a ball down the leg-side to be caught behind for three.

Cummins took two wickets, including number three Rassie van der Dussen, who was caught behind for five.