Pakistan drawing inspiration from '92 win over England: Hayden

"He was reliving some of those stories around the '92 World Cup," former Australia opener Hayden told reporters at the MCG.

"And I think that's great, because that's why you play the game. These boys .... their careers will be but a blink and they'll be looking back on this tournament.

"And they'll tell these stories around campfires in their villages, in media conferences like the one we are here and it will be an important chapter of Pakistan cricket - as the '92 campaign was."

England, who won the last 50-overs World Cup in 2019 on home soil, are rated clear favourites by bookmakers to win on Sunday after humiliating India by 10 wickets in Thursday's semi-final at Adelaide Oval.

Hayden, however, felt Pakistan's attack would be a good match for the English and particularly their captain Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, who chased down 169 for victory in an unbroken partnership to embarrass India's bowlers.