England on top at Oval after skittling S Africa out for 118

Seamer Ollie Robinson took five wickets as England skittled South Africa for 118 on the third day of the third Test at The Oval on Saturday, before motoring to 84 for two in 16 overs in reply at tea in a fast-moving contest.

Ollie Pope was on 38 and Joe Root on 23 as England look to seize control of what is essentially a three-day Test with the first day washed out by rain and the second cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Openers Alex Lees (13) and Zak Crawley (5) were the two batsmen out, both falling to tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen (2-19) as England looked to take the attack to the tourists with the bat.

The morning started in a reflective mood as, after a rendition of "God Save The King", with the vast majority of the crowd singing it for the first time in their lives, there was a long round of applause as images of the queen were shown on screens around the ground.