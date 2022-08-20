South Africa win first Test by innings and 12 runs

Jansen then castled Matthew Potts for a single run before Stokes (20) hit Rabada down the throat of Maharaj on the boundary to end home hopes.

Rabada's seven wickets in the Test saw him named man of the match.

Captain Dean Elgar said the bowlers had to put the ball in the right areas and "the guys did a great job".

"It was disappointing to lose but South Africa were just better than us, but I don't want to look too much into it," added Stokes.

South Africa had begun the day on 289-7 in response to England's first innings tally of 165 and batted for the first hour on Friday before being bowled out for 326 in their first innings, giving them a handy 161-run lead.

Nortje scored an unbeaten 28 not out off 42 balls as he dominated a 29-run partnership for the ninth wicket with Marco Jansen, who was dismissed for 48.

Rabada was out third ball of the day as he pulled the ball leg side, only for Broad to pluck it one-handed out of the air for a brilliant catch.