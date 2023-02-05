Hazlewood to miss first India Test, McDonald hopeful of Green return

The Australian cricket team's injury concerns continue to mount before their first Test against India with seasoned fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of next week's opener in Nagpur, which begins on Thursday.

Hazlewood, 32, has been struggling with an Achilles problem sustained during Australia's Test against South Africa in Sydney last month and said on Sunday he will miss at least the first Test of the four-match series.

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc has already been ruled out of the opener while all-rounder Cameron Green is doubtful, with both picking up finger injuries.

Hazlewood, who did not bowl during Australia's training camp on the outskirts of Bengaluru, is now racing to be fit for the second Test in Delhi, which starts on Feb 17.

"It's still lingering from the (Sydney) Test match," said Hazlewood, who has featured in only four Tests in the last two years due to a string of injuries. "Not sure about the first Test. It's still a few days away but it's sneaking up pretty quickly.