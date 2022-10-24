Former players in awe of Kohli's World Cup masterclass

"Not just now, he has been scoring for the last 15 years and he has the best average while chasing."

Kohli's sublime knock comes amid a return to form after he ended a three-year drought for an international hundred at the Asia Cup last month, smashing an unbeaten 122 against Afghanistan in the game's shortest format.

India great Sachin Tendulkar said it must have been the best innings of Kohli's career.

"It was a treat to watch you play, the six off the back foot in the 19th over against (Haris) Rauf over long on was spectacular. Keep it going," he tweeted.

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those praising Kohli on social media, while former Pakistan players also joined in.

"What a game of cricket we've just witnessed and this guy Virat Kohli is absolutely a beast," Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik tweeted.