England's Topley out of T20 World Cup with ankle injury

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM
    Updated : 19 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM

    England seamer Reece Topley has been ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia due to ligament damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

    The 28-year-old will be replaced by fellow left-arm fast bowler Tymal Mills, who was travelling with the squad as a reserve player.

    Topley, who has picked up 22 wickets in as many T20 games, sustained the injury during a fielding drill ahead of England's warm-up game against Pakistan in Brisbane on Monday.

    "Results of the scan on Tuesday in Perth revealed the injury," the ECB said in a statement, adding that Lancashire's Luke Wood has been added as a travelling reserve.

    England, T20 World Cup champions in 2010, open their campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

