Smith replaces Warner as Australia Test opener

Steve Smith will take over from David Warner and open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja for Australia's test team, selector George Bailey said on Wednesday ahead of a two-match series against West Indies later this month.

Australian media reported this week that Smith and all-rounder Cameron Green were among the frontrunners for the vacant opener spot following Warner's retirement.

"There were plenty within the team who were pretty keen to go on record and say that they weren't keen to do it," Bailey told reporters.

"So it was refreshing that Steve had come forward and said he wanted it and it was something that we'd been chatting about in the background as a selection panel with the coaches as well.