    বাংলা

    Rain halts run chase by Australia's Warner and Khawaja

    Jimmy Anderson floored Warner with an unintended beamer when Australia were just short of a hundred

    Reuters
    Published : 30 July 2023, 02:28 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 02:28 PM

    Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja withstood a barrage of hostile bowling as they steamed to 135 in pursuit of a target of 384 before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the final Ashes Test at The Oval on Sunday.

    Jimmy Anderson floored Warner with an unintended beamer when Australia were just short of a hundred, with the batter just managing to fend off the shoulder-height ball with his bat handle.

    Fast bowler Mark Wood then hit Khawaja on the helmet with a bouncer shortly after, leading to a lengthy concussion check before the rain set in.

    It is the highest opening partnership in the Ashes in England since the home side's Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss put on 196 at Lord's back in 2009.

    England's Stuart Broad, who announced his retirement the previous night, and Anderson, marking his 41st birthday, had opened the bowling after ending England's second innings together in the morning, with Broad smashing the final ball of his batting career for six.

    Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Joe Root and Wood all joined the attack for spells under the floodlights on an overcast day, but were unable to break through the openers' defences.

    England had batted with great intent on Saturday, with Zak Crawley (73), Root (91) and Bairstow (78) helping to build the score as Australia's bowlers struggled to restrict the flow of runs.

    No team has ever chased down more than 263 at The Oval -- a record set by England against Australia back in 1902 -- although 10 sides have scored more than 300 on their way to draws at the south London ground.

    Australia have retained the Ashes after the fourth test was washed out, leaving them 2-1 up in the series. They are hoping to win the series outright however, to become the first Australian side to do so in England since 2001.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - Fifth Test - Australia Practice - The Oval, London, Britain - July 25, 2023 Australia's David Warner during practice Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
    Warner shrugs off early retirement talks
    The Aussie opener hopes to play his last Test in Sydney against Pakistan in January, though he wants to play on until the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup
    Cricket - Cricket Australia - David Warner & Michael Clarke Press Conference - Royal Garden Hotel, Kensington, London - 13/6/13 Australia's David Warner during the press conference Mandatory
    Harris expects Warner to play at Old Trafford
    Warner's place in the side remains a matter of speculation after his twin failure in Leeds where he fell to Stuart Broad in both innings
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - Dec 16, 2021 Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket
    Warner in spotlight as Cummins says all options on table
    Warner managed five runs at Headingley, trimming his Ashes series average to 23.5. He was dismissed by nemesis Stuart Broad in both innings
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - Jun 19, 2023 Australia's David Warner in action
    Warner bats through pain to move closer to Sydney farewell
    The 88-ball Lord's innings helped Australia to a dominant 339 for five at the close of play and was achieved despite the opener struggling with injuries

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan