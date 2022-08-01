'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

The Commonwealth Games like to be referred to as the "Friendly Games" and up until Sunday even India and Pakistan cricketers had bought into the idea.

Women's cricket is making its Games debut in Birmingham and because of that there has been an all-for-one pioneering camaraderie built into the competition dialing down what is arguably world sport's most intense rivalry.

But with a path to the medal round opening up for the winners, sisterhood was put aside at Edgbaston Cricket Ground as India thumped Pakistan, who remain winless and dropped to the bottom of the Group A standings.

Chasing 100 to win the rain-shortened match, India reached their target with 38 balls to spare as Smriti Mandhana smashed an unbeaten 63 to secure an eight-wicket victory.

Earlier, Pakistan overcame the loss of Iram Javed for a duck as fellow opening batter Muneeba Ali struck a 30-ball 32, but a collapse meant they were restricted to 99 in their 18 overs.

Having both lost their Games opener India and Pakistan arrived at the stadium knowing another defeat would just about end any medal hopes, putting more weight on a fixture that never needs any.

"Whenever we get the opportunity to play against Pakistan we always want to do well," said India's Harmanpreet Kaur. "This game was very important to win, not just because it was Pakistan."