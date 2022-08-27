Recent run drought impacted my mental health, says India's Kohli

India's batting talisman Virat Kohli said that a recent run drought had impacted his well-being and that he had been faking intensity to demonstrate that everything was fine.

Kohli and other leading cricketers such as England test captain Ben Stokes have been opening up on their mental health concerns. Kohli himself said recently that he had suffered from depression after a string of failures with the bat during India's tour of England in 2014.

One of the world's best batsmen in his prime, the former India captain has endured a prolonged lean patch and has failed to register an international century since scoring his 70th in a test match in November 2019.