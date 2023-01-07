    বাংলা

    Pakistan's Babar rues winless home season

    Pakistan have now gone eight Tests at home without a win, and Babar conceded this was not how he expected the season to unfold

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Jan 2023, 07:13 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2023, 07:13 AM

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam is dejected by the team's winless home season but refuses to blame players' injuries or unresponsive pitches for their lean run.

    Pakistan twice returned from the brink of defeat to force a 0-0 stalemate in the two-test series against New Zealand, which followed a 3-0 whitewash at the hands of England last month.

    They have now gone eight Tests at home without a win, which put paid to their hopes of making the World Test Championship final, and Babar conceded this was not how he expected the season to unfold.

    "The Test season hasn't gone according to expectations," Babar told a news conference after Pakistan narrowly avoided a third successive home series defeat.

    "It's not an excuse but some of our players were unfit which disturbed our combination."

    Their bowling unit particularly suffered.

    Pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi remains sidelined with a knee injury, while fellow quick Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah missed the bulk of the series against England with niggles.

    The pitches used for the series against England and New Zealand also drew flak for being too batter-friendly and Babar said it did not help their cause either.

    "Of course there's talk about the pitches, but conditions are different at every venue.

    "We give our input on pitches, but you get the pitches you get, and after that you have to execute your plans. You can't just complain about losing a match because of pitches.

    "We prepared them according to our plans, but results didn't go our way."

    RELATED STORIES
    Credit: @CricketAus
    Australia declare on 475-4 in Sydney
    The Aussies have already locked up the series after comprehensive victories against South Africa in Brisbane and Melbourne
    Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - Australia v England - Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia - Dec 16, 2021, Australia's David Warner walks off after losing his wicket. REUTERS
    Day three of Sydney Test washed out by rain
    Australia are expected to resume their first innings on Saturday on 475-4, with Usman Khawaja 195 not out and closing on his maiden Test double century
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    Sri Lanka beat India to leave T20 series squared
    India's openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill departed early at the hands of Kasun Rajitha
    Pat Cummins of Australia in action as Australia takes on England in the third Ashes test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia, December 26, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
    Khawaja, Smith tons put Australia in command in Sydney
    Australia were in complete command of the third Test against South Africa on Thursday, having made hay on a placid pitch for a second straight day.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher