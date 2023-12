Dominica withdraws from hosting T20 World Cup matches

Dominica has withdrawn as one of the co-hosts of next year's T20 World Cup citing the delay in completing upgrades of match and practice venues, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said.



Dominica was one of seven countries in the West Indies selected to stage matches in the showpiece tournament in June along with the United States.



Windsor Park in Roseau was scheduled to host one group match and two Super Eight games of the 20-team tournament but the government has conveyed their inability to get the facilities ready on time, CWI said in a statement on Thursday.



"While recognising their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position," CWI chief executive Johnny Grave said.