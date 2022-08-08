Australia beat India for T20 cricket gold but big winner was the sport

Australia beat India by nine runs to claim the Commonwealth Games women's T20 cricket gold medal on Sunday but the real winner was the sport which delivered compelling competition and boosted its case to be included in the Olympics.

A part of the Commonwealth Games programme for the first time, women's cricket was one of the most sought after tickets in Birmingham particularly for Sunday's absorbing final between top ranked Australia and cricket-mad India.

"You just have to look how many people came out and watched every single game even when England wasn't playing," said Australia's Ashleigh Gardner. "It was amazing to see people just supporting women's cricket.

"I guess that was the best thing about this whole event was growing the game globally."

Chasing 162, India looked to be in control when they were 118-2 midway through the 15th over but suffered a collapse after losing three wickets in quick succession, including key player Jemimah Rodrigues (33) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (65).

India's lower batting order could not keep up with the pressure and were bowled out for 152 in the final over, with Australians Gardner taking 3-16 and Megan Schutt 2-27.