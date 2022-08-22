    বাংলা

    Russell, Boult among Big Bash's 'Platinum' dozen

    Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list

    Reuters
    Published : 22 August 2022, 03:20 PM
    Updated : 22 August 2022, 03:20 PM

    Australia's Big Bash League has unveiled 12 marquee players for the first round of Sunday's draft, including 10 who are likely to exit the tournament before the halfway stage to play in other Twenty20 leagues that will run concurrently in January.

    Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list of "Platinum" players up for grabs in the first round of the overseas draft, the league organisers announced on Monday.

    Trent Boult, who recently surrendered his central contract with New Zealand Cricket prioritising Twenty20 leagues, is among the top players who will reportedly be paid A$340,000 ($234,566.00) each, no matter how many matches they play. Read full story

    The list includes five Englishmen, among them Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan's Shadab Khan.

    The eight-team league, which runs from Dec. 13 to Feb. 4, will vie for eyeballs with two new Twenty20 competitions in the United Arab Emirates and South Africa, both beginning in January.

    Big Bash will also likely bid goodbye to 10 of these 12 "Platinum" players in late December as they have also signed up for one of the other two new leagues.

    Struggling to retain its position in a crowded Twenty20 marketplace, Big Bash pulled off a major coup on Sunday when David Warner confirmed his first appearance in 10 seasons. Read full story

    His Australia team mate Glenn Maxwell had no doubt it was a major boost for the eight-team league.

    "We know any time we can get those guys back playing, that makes a better product and makes it a better spectacle for everyone," the all-rounder told reporters.

    "It's someone all the crowd knows and they can get behind and Davey's a superstar of the T20 format and someone that everyone loves watching."

    "Hopefully (the draft) will reinvigorate a bit of life into it," Maxwell added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Australia skipper Paine back in training in Tasmania
    Paine back in training in Tasmania
    The 37-year-old wicketkeeper was omitted from Tasmania's list of contracted players
    Hasnain to replace injured Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
    Hasnain to replace Afridi in Pakistan's Asia Cup squad
    Afridi is recovering from a knee injury he suffered in Sri Lanka last month
    Pakistan unveil Test venues for England series in December
    Pakistan unveil Test venues for England series
    England will play Tests against Pakistan in the country for the first time since an attack on a Sri Lankan cricket team bus killed six policemen and two civilians in 2009
    Struggling Crawley likely to retain place after McCullum backing
    Crawley likely to retain spot after McCullum backing
    McCullum dismissed suggestions that the Kent batsman could benefit from a break

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher