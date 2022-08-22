Russell, Boult among Big Bash's 'Platinum' dozen

Big-hitting Andre Russell joined fellow West Indians Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo in the list of "Platinum" players up for grabs in the first round of the overseas draft, the league organisers announced on Monday.

Trent Boult, who recently surrendered his central contract with New Zealand Cricket prioritising Twenty20 leagues, is among the top players who will reportedly be paid A$340,000 ($234,566.00) each, no matter how many matches they play. Read full story

The list includes five Englishmen, among them Jason Roy and Liam Livingstone, star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan and Pakistan's Shadab Khan.