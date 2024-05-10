Bowlers help Bangladesh secure narrow win over Zimbabwe despite batting collapse

Shakib Al Hasan has celebrated his return to the Twenty20 squad by bowling Bangladesh to a narrow win over Zimbabwe in the fourth match of the series already won by the Tigers.

An extraordinary batting order collapse led Bangladesh to score just 143 after they were 101 without any loss at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Friday, but Zimbabwe still fell short of the target by 5 runs, thanks to Player of the Match Mustafizur Rahman’s three quick wickets.

Zimbabwe faltered in the chase early when Taskin Ahmed took out opener Brian Bennett for a duck and captain Sikandar Raza (17 off 10) in the first and the fourth over, respectively.

The other opener Tadiwanashe Marumani (14 off 13) was then trapped LBW by Shakib for his first wicket.

Zimbabwean batsmen kept their hopes for a win alive until the end with small partnerships. Jonathan Campbell (31 off 27) was their top scorer.

But three quick wickets in the 15th and the penultimate over of Mustafizur, who returned from the Indian Premier League, put the tailenders under pressure.

Needing 14 off the last over with two wickets remaining, the job looked tough for them as captain Najmul Hossain Shanto handed the ball to Shakib.

The off-spinning all-rounder finished his job by taking two wickets in the fourth delivery, including a wide, after conceding a six in the third ball and giving one run in the first two deliveries.

Earlier, put in to bat first, openers Tanzid Hasan (52 off 37) and Soumya Sarker (41 off 34) took Bangladesh past 100 without any loss until the 12th over when Luke Jongwe took both out.

The Tigers lost all 10 wickets in the next eight overs to add just 35 more runs as Bennet and Richard Ngarava claimed two wickets apiece.