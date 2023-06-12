India's Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final

India opener Shubman Gill has been fined 15% of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

After India had been set a daunting target of 444 by Australia, Cameron Green took a stunner at gully to dismiss Gill for 18 even though opinions differed on whether it was a clean catch.

Video replays could not clearly establish if the ball had brushed the ground when Green caught it and third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled in Australia's favour.