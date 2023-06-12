    বাংলা

    India's Gill fined for criticising umpiring decision in WTC final

    The opener has been fined 15% of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the game, the ICC said

    Reuters
    Published : 12 June 2023, 08:24 AM
    Updated : 12 June 2023, 08:24 AM

    India opener Shubman Gill has been fined 15% of his match fees for questioning on social media an umpiring decision against him in the World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday.

    After India had been set a daunting target of 444 by Australia, Cameron Green took a stunner at gully to dismiss Gill for 18 even though opinions differed on whether it was a clean catch.

    Video replays could not clearly establish if the ball had brushed the ground when Green caught it and third umpire Richard Kettleborough ruled in Australia's favour.

    Gill subsequently tweeted a front-on angle of the catch adding two magnifying glasses and a facepalm emoji to it to convey his disbelief.

    The 23-year-old's post breached article 2.7 of the ICC's code of conduct relating to "public criticism of, or inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an international match", the ICC said in a statement.

    Gill accepted the sanction so there was no need for a formal hearing, it said.

    India captain Rohit Sharma called the decision "a little disappointing", and said more camera angles could have removed any doubt.

    "There was only one or two camera angles that were shown," Rohit said after their comprehensive defeat and compared it with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    "We've got 10 different angles in the IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen."

    India were also fined their entire match fee, while Australia were docked 80% of their fees for maintaining slow over-rates at The Oval.

    India were found five overs short of their target, while Australia were four overs behind.

    "It is disappointing when you don't get as many overs in as you would like," Australia captain Pat Cummins said after their victory.

    "The good thing is we still have a result."

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 10, 2023 Australia's Cameron Green takes a catch to dismiss India's Shubman Gill off the bowling of Scott Boland
    India mourn WTC defeat, ponder phasing out misfiring stalwarts
    The Indian Express recalled the team's defeat in the 2021 WTC final and lamented how they were "sleepwalking into the same old problems"
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - India Practice Session - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 4, 2023 General view of India players during practice
    Indian batting takes on Australian pace for Test honours
    Eyes will be on Shubman Gill, considered the best thing to have happened to Indian cricket since Kohli
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 11, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Mohammed Siraj to win the World Test Championship final with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Australia crush India to win WTC final
    India lose their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 8, 2023. Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century
    England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes: Pope
    Smith's 31st Test hundred serves as a reminder of the threat the former Australia captain poses for the Ashes

    Opinion

    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain
    Kosovo violence gives NATO, Europe an unwanted crisis
    Peter Apps