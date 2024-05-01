Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 01, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Afghanistan pick six all-rounders in T20 World Cup squad

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman and Noor Ahmad will join Rashid and Nabi in Afghanistan's formidable spin attack, which is likely to be key to their performance in the 20-team tournament

Reuters

Published : 01 May 2024, 06:13 PM

Updated : 01 May 2024, 06:13 PM

Click to get connected

Related Stories
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Kohli shuts down strike rate critics with fiery knock
Kohli shuts down strike rate critics with fiery knock
Henry takes spot in NZ's T20 WC squad
Henry takes spot in NZ's T20 WC squad
Read More
Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 WC squad
Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia's T20 WC squad
Police move in to quell clashes at UCLA pro-Palestinian protest
Police move in to quell clashes at UCLA pro-Palestinian protest
Trump heads to Wisconsin, Michigan
Trump heads to Wisconsin, Michigan
Walmart to shut all health clinics in US
Walmart to shut all health clinics in US
Read More
Opinion

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices

Tawheed Reza Noor

A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
A call to recognise the genocide in Bangladesh
Read More