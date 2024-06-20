Australia skipper Marsh says he's ready to bowl at T20 World Cup

The all-rounder has been restricted to batting at the tournament

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh says he is ready to bowl in the Super Eight phase of the T20 World Cup after a gradual recovery from a hamstring strain.

The all-rounder has been restricted to batting at the tournament, which is being co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, and his bowling has not been needed as Australia went undefeated through the opening group stage.

However, he offers the side a medium pace option if required, starting with their game against Bangladesh in Antigua on Thursday.

"I'll be available to bowl," Marsh told reporters on Wednesday.

"With the line-up that we've got, I don't really necessarily see a need for me to bowl, but I think it's really important in this format to have options and we're blessed with plenty of those."

Australia rested pace bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood for their last match against Scotland while having Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Glenn Maxwell send down 12 overs of spin.

Marsh would not be drawn on whether Australia would restore their frontline quicks against Bangladesh at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where leg spinner Zampa took four wickets in their win over Namibia.