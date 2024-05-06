Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 07, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

ICC say 'robust security plan' for T20 World Cup amid threat reports

The biggest T20 World Cup will be played across nine venues including six in West Indies

ICC say 'robust security plan' for T20 WC amid threat reports

Reuters

Published : 06 May 2024, 06:54 PM

Updated : 06 May 2024, 06:54 PM

Related Stories
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
S Africa pick Nortje, uncapped Rickelton, Baartman for T20 WC
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Dominant Tigers take 1-0 lead against Zimbabwe
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Pakistan appoint Kirsten, Gillespie as head coaches
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Australia's Fraser-McGurk goes berserk in IPL to push for WC spot
Read More
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Gaza ceasefire uncertain
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Indian tariff suspension boosts Australian chickpeas
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Storm, rain in Chattogram
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Will voters turn up in Upazila polls?
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More