    Kusal, Shanaka fire Sri Lanka to thrilling win over Bangladesh to proceed

    Sri Lanka chase down the daunting target thanks to Kusal and skipper Shanaka

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 Sept 2022, 06:08 PM
    Updated : 1 Sept 2022, 06:08 PM

    Kusal Mendis and skipper Dasun Shanaka have powered Sri Lanka to a thrilling two-wicket win at the expense of a heartbroken Bangladesh to proceed to the semifinals of the Asia Cup.

    The islanders chased down Bangladesh’s 183 with four balls to spare as Kusal, who was gifted four reprieves, struck 60 and Shanaka smashed 45 in a match-winning partnership at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

    More to follow

