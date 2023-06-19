    বাংলা

    England all out for 273, Australia need 281 for victory

    England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Bairstow, Stokes and Ali all fell in the afternoon session

    Reuters
    Published : 19 June 2023, 04:46 PM
    Updated : 19 June 2023, 04:46 PM

    The first Ashes Test was tantalisingly poised as England were all out for 273 in their second innings just before tea on day four at Edgbaston on Monday, leaving Australia needing 281 to triumph in an enthralling series opener.

    England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali all fell in the afternoon session.

    Earlier Joe Root and Harry Brook had both fallen four runs short of half centuries as England, who resumed on a precarious 28-2, were reeled back after starting in free-scoring fashion.

    Ollie Robinson's gutsy 27 helped the hosts push the lead beyond 250 before he became off-spinner Nathan Lyon's fourth victim of the innings.

    With England's fans in full voice, James Anderson and Stuart Broad further frustrated the Australian bowlers to eke out more valuable runs before Pat Cummins had Anderson caught behind for his fourth wicket of the innings.

    The match, which has ebbed to-and-fro with England's Stokes adopting some radical tactics, has shades of the 2005 second Test classic when Australia required 282 for victory but were all out for 279 in a thrilling finale.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ashes - First Test - Australia Practice - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 13, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith during practice Action
    Aussies braced for England storm
    Pat Cummins' side are not exactly shrinking violets and will begin quest for a first series win in England since 2001
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 18, 2023 England's Ben Duckett walks after losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Cameron Green off the bowling of Pat Cummins Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
    England openers fall before rain ends play
    The match was first halted after lunch with England cruising on 26 for none and looking firmly on course to build up a sizeable lead
    Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - Jun 18, 2023. England's Moeen Ali in action
    England's Moeen fined 25% of match fee for using drying spray in Ashes Test
    The ICC said it was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and did not change the condition of the ball
    Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 17, 2023 Australia's Usman Khawaja in action Action Images/Andrew Couldridge
    Khawaja leads Australian revival in Ashes
    Ben Stokes had secured the prized wicket of talisman Steve Smith to leave Australia struggling on 78-3 at lunch

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp