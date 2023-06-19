England all out for 273, Australia need 281 for victory

The first Ashes Test was tantalisingly poised as England were all out for 273 in their second innings just before tea on day four at Edgbaston on Monday, leaving Australia needing 281 to triumph in an enthralling series opener.

England reached 155 for five at lunch for a lead of 162 but Australia wrestled control when Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali all fell in the afternoon session.

Earlier Joe Root and Harry Brook had both fallen four runs short of half centuries as England, who resumed on a precarious 28-2, were reeled back after starting in free-scoring fashion.