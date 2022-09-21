2023 Ashes series to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston

The men's Ashes five-Test series between England and Australia will begin in Edgbaston on June 16 next year, organisers said on Wednesday.

The second Test will be held from June 28 at Lord's, followed by the third in Headingley from July 6 and the fourth at Old Trafford from July 19. The series will wrap up at The Oval with the fifth test scheduled for July 27.

Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the last edition of the Ashes - a result which led to the sacking of coach Chris Silverwood and later saw Joe Root step down as captain.