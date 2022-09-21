2023 Ashes series to begin on June 16 at Edgbaston

    বাংলা

    The men's Ashes five-Test series between England and Australia will begin in Edgbaston on June 16 next year, organisers said on Wednesday.

    The second Test will be held from June 28 at Lord's, followed by the third in Headingley from July 6 and the fourth at Old Trafford from July 19. The series will wrap up at The Oval with the fifth test scheduled for July 27.

    Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the last edition of the Ashes - a result which led to the sacking of coach Chris Silverwood and later saw Joe Root step down as captain.

    England, now led by skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, are due to host Ireland in a one-off test before facing the Australians in the Ashes.

    Australia are currently the top-ranked team in Tests, while England are fourth.

    The women's Ashes will be held in a multi-format series consisting of one test match, three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals. It will begin on June 22.

    The Test will be England women's first over five days on home soil, and their first visit to Trent Bridge since 2000, while Edgbaston, Lord's and The Oval will all be hosting their first Women's Ashes T20Is.

    Women's Test matches are usually held over a maximum of four days, unlike five in the men's game.

    Australia women won the multi-format Ashes this year.

    After the Ashes, the England men's team will host New Zealand in four ODIs and four T20s.

