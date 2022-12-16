    বাংলা

    Gull, Pujara hundreds put India on path to defeat Bangladesh

    India, having claimed a substantial first-innings lead of 254, spared Bangladesh the ignominy of a follow-on

    Reuters
    Published : 16 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM
    Updated : 16 Dec 2022, 03:37 PM

    Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara smashed hundreds against a listless Bangladesh attack to put India on course for a comprehensive victory in the opening Test in Chattogram on Friday.

    India, having claimed a substantial first-innings lead of 254, spared Bangladesh the ignominy of a follow-on, but it only meant more misery for the home bowlers.

    Gill smashed his maiden Test hundred and Pujara his 19th before India declared their second innings on 258-2, setting Bangladesh an improbable victory target of 513.

    The hosts finished day three on 42 for no loss, still needing 471 to pull off what would be a record chase.

    Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) survived 12 overs without being separated but India look primed for a 1-0 lead in the two-Testseries.

    Earlier resuming on 133-8, Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav finishing with figures of 5-40.

    By the time India came out to bat, Bangladesh attack had already lost some teeth with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (shoulder) and seamer Ebadot Hossain (back) unable to bowl with injuries suffered during the match.

    Gill raised 70 runs with India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who is leading India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

    Rahul could not convert the start and fell for 23 pulling Khaled Ahmed to Taijul Islam at fine leg.

    Gill and Pujara cemented India's position with a 113-run stand.

    Gill reverse-swept Mehidy Hasan for a four to reach 99 and brought up his hundred with another boundary off the spinner.

    The 23-year-old decided to up the ante but holed out after scoring 110, which included three sixes and 10 fours.

    "I personally thought it was long time coming," Gill said of his hundred.

    "Today it was all about getting that first difficult period out of the way, and then once you're set, try to make it big."

    Even the usually dour Pujara frequently stepped out against the spinners to play one lofty shot after another.

    The number three batsman, who fell for 90 in the first innings, needed 130 balls to bring up his fastest Test hundred and India declared immediately.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - Ashes 2019 - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - Aug 1, 2019 Australia's David Warner, Cameron Bancroft and Steve Smith during the match
    Australia prepare to face nemesis South Africa
    Between Bancroft being caught with sandpaper in the field and former captain Smith weeping bitterly upon his return home in disgrace, much of Newlands remains a mystery
    Bangladesh vs India: 1st Test
    India declare on 258-2, Bangladesh need 513 to win
    Opener Shubman Gill smashed 110 and Cheteshwar Pujara remained unbeaten on 102 when India declared their innings in the final session of the day
    Kuldeep, Siraj put India on top in Chattogram Test
    Kuldeep, Siraj put India on top in Ctg Test
    Kuldeep's career-best 40 also helped India post 404 in their first innings after resuming day two on 278-6
    Williamson steps down as NZ Test captain, Southee takes over
    Williamson steps down as NZ Test captain
    Southee, who stood in as captain for 22 Twenty20 internationals, will lead the Test team in a two-match series in Pakistan

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher