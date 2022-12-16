Gull, Pujara hundreds put India on path to defeat Bangladesh

India, having claimed a substantial first-innings lead of 254, spared Bangladesh the ignominy of a follow-on, but it only meant more misery for the home bowlers.

Gill smashed his maiden Test hundred and Pujara his 19th before India declared their second innings on 258-2, setting Bangladesh an improbable victory target of 513.

The hosts finished day three on 42 for no loss, still needing 471 to pull off what would be a record chase.

Bangladesh openers Najmul Hossain (25) and Zakir Hasan (17) survived 12 overs without being separated but India look primed for a 1-0 lead in the two-Testseries.

Earlier resuming on 133-8, Bangladesh were bundled out for 150 with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav finishing with figures of 5-40.

By the time India came out to bat, Bangladesh attack had already lost some teeth with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (shoulder) and seamer Ebadot Hossain (back) unable to bowl with injuries suffered during the match.

Gill raised 70 runs with India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul, who is leading India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

Rahul could not convert the start and fell for 23 pulling Khaled Ahmed to Taijul Islam at fine leg.

Gill and Pujara cemented India's position with a 113-run stand.