Bangladesh beat Thailand to qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have secured their spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023 with an 11-run win over Thailand to reach the final of the qualifying tournament in the United Arab Emirates.
Bangladesh batters posted a below par 113 for five in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, but the bowlers put in tight spells and chipped away with key wickets at regular intervals to limit Thailand to 102 for six.
Asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a sluggish start, and Thailand tightened the screws with wickets after the powerplay.
After opener Murshida Kahtun’s 26 off 35, it needed a late cameo from Rumana Ahmed, a 24-ball 28, and a 10-ball 17 from Ritu Moni to help Bangladesh post the total.
Bangladesh made up for that with a strong powerplay with the ball, taking three wickets and conceding just 13 runs in the first six overs.
Natthakan Chantham held the innings together from No. 3, but she did not get support from the other end as Bangladesh kept things tight.
Salma Khatun and Sanjida Akter Meghla starred with the ball for Bangladesh, taking three and two wickets respectively in very economical spells.
Bangladesh posted their second-highest total in women's T20Is to thrash USA by 55 runs and win their third successive game in their last match of the qualifier.
A six-wicket win over Scotland two days back had already taken Bangladesh to the top of Group A in the qualifier.
In the final on Sunday, Bangladesh face Ireland, who beat Zimbabwe by four runs in the other semifinal of the day.