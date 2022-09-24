Bangladesh beat Thailand to qualify for Women’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh have secured their spot in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2023 with an 11-run win over Thailand to reach the final of the qualifying tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh batters posted a below par 113 for five in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday, but the bowlers put in tight spells and chipped away with key wickets at regular intervals to limit Thailand to 102 for six.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh got off to a sluggish start, and Thailand tightened the screws with wickets after the powerplay.

After opener Murshida Kahtun’s 26 off 35, it needed a late cameo from Rumana Ahmed, a 24-ball 28, and a 10-ball 17 from Ritu Moni to help Bangladesh post the total.

Bangladesh made up for that with a strong powerplay with the ball, taking three wickets and conceding just 13 runs in the first six overs.