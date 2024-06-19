Bangladesh seamer Tanzim punished for violation of ICC Code of Conduct against Nepal

Bangladesh bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has been reprimanded for violation of ICC Code of Conduct in their final group match against Nepal in the T20 World Cup.

He has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for his breach, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase, where amid a spirited spell Tanzim had a mid-pitch conversation with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel.

Tanzim bowled exceptionally well in the game and finished with match-winning figures of 4 for 7. Bangladesh won the game by 21 runs.

Tanzim was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person, including a spectator, during an International Match".