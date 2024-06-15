US reach T20 WC Super Eights after washout, Pakistan eliminated

US advance to the T20 World Cup Super Eight eliminates Pakistan, with India leading the group

The United States' T20 World Cup group match against Ireland in Lauderhill, Florida was washed out on Friday, ensuring the co-hosts' progress to the Super Eight knockout stage at the expense of former champions Pakistan.

Unrelenting rain, which had put South Florida at risk of life-threatening flooding, resulted in a wet outfield when the Teams arrived. Although the rain stopped in the morning, umpires called off the game when it returned after several inspections.

India top the group with six points while the US are second with five points, which means third-placed Pakistan with 2 points cannot finish in the top two even if they beat Ireland on Sunday in their final group game.

Only the top two Teams from the four groups advance to the Super Eight. The US beat Canada in the tournament opener before stunning Pakistan in a match that went to a Super Over.