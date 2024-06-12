Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 12, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit after Florida washout

The 2014 champions badly needed a win to keep their tournament hopes alive after defeats by South Africa and Bangladesh in their first two matches

Sri Lanka staring at early T20 World Cup exit

Reuters

Published : 12 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

Updated : 12 Jun 2024, 06:22 PM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
Yunus’s harassment harms Bangladesh’s image: SCBA president
Yunus’s harassment harms Bangladesh’s image: SCBA president
Hezbollah fires rocket salvos at Israel
Hezbollah fires rocket salvos at Israel
Indian police blame Pakistan for deadly Kashmir strike
Indian police blame Pakistan for deadly Kashmir strike
Why am I being tried?: Yunus
Why am I being tried?: Yunus
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More