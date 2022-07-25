Scotland governance found to be 'institutionally racist'

The study confirmed there were 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism, with 62 percent of survey respondents saying they had experienced, seen or had reported to them incidents of racism, inequalities or discrimination.

Plan4Sport, commissioned by SportScotland, was tasked with leading the review in December last year and over the course of the last few months the body engaged with over 1,000 people at all levels of Scottish cricket.

"Our view is clear: the governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist," Louise Tideswell, managing director of Plan4Sport, said in a statement.

"Over the review period we have seen the bravery of so many people coming forward to share their stories which had clearly impacted on their lives.

"The reality is that the leadership of the organisation failed to see the problems and, in failing to do so, enabled a culture of racially aggravated micro-aggressions to develop.

"It didn't address the lack of diversity at board and staff level and missed the need to develop transparent reporting, investigation and case management processes to address incidents of racism and discrimination."