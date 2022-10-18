    বাংলা

    Netherlands stumble to five-wicket win over Namibia

    The match turned into a nail-biter after the Dutch lost three wickets for 10 runs in their pursuit

    Reuters
    The Netherlands suffered a loss of Dutch courage on the way to a nerve-racking, five-wicket win over Namibia at the T20 World Cup in Geelong on Tuesday that moved them a step closer to qualifying for the Super 12 phase.

    With more than six overs left, the Netherlands were 92 for two in pursuit of a modest total of 121 for six but lost three wickets for 10 runs to turn the match into a nail-biter.

    With six runs required in the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede (30 not out) smashed fast-bowling all-rounder David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.

    The Netherlands, who edged United Arab Emirates in a tense opener on Sunday, move into top spot of Group A and will reach the Super 12's if the Emiratis can shock Sri Lanka in the later match on Tuesday.

    It was a big let-down for Namibia, however, after their stunning, 55-run demolition of Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.

    Namibia won the toss and chose to bat but were down to 3-32 before the end of the powerplay and never recovered despite 43 from all-rounder Jan Frylinck.

