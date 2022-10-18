Netherlands stumble to five-wicket win over Namibia

With more than six overs left, the Netherlands were 92 for two in pursuit of a modest total of 121 for six but lost three wickets for 10 runs to turn the match into a nail-biter.

With six runs required in the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede (30 not out) smashed fast-bowling all-rounder David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.