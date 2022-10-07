Bangladesh outgunned by Pakistan in tri-series opener

Bangladesh's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup have hit a snag as an insipid batting display saw them bested by Pakistan in the opener of the tune-up tri-series in New Zealand.

Chasing 168 for the win in Christchurch, the Tigers huffed and puffed but ultimately fell 21 runs short of the target.

Mohammad Rizwan was the star of the show for Pakistan, taking the Bangladesh bowlers to task with an unbeaten 78 off 50 at the top of the batting order.

For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 wickets for just 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs.