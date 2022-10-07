Bangladesh outgunned by Pakistan in tri-series opener

Bangladesh's preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup have hit a snag as an insipid batting display saw them bested by Pakistan in the opener of the tune-up tri-series in New Zealand.
Chasing 168 for the win in Christchurch, the Tigers huffed and puffed but ultimately fell 21 runs short of the target.
Mohammad Rizwan was the star of the show for Pakistan, taking the Bangladesh bowlers to task with an unbeaten 78 off 50 at the top of the batting order.
For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers, snaring 2 wickets for just 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs.
However, fellow pacemen Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud failed to emulate Taskin's frugality as they conceded 90 runs between them, allowing Pakistan to lay the platform for what proved to be an insurmountable score for the Tigers, particularly in the absence of stalwart Shakib Al Hasan.
In reply, Bangladesh were on the back foot from the off as the openers struggle to build a head of steam against the Pakistan attack.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again opened the batting with Sabbir Rahman, but he failed to make any meaningful impact as he fell to Mohammad Wasim early doors.
Litton Das kept the scoreboard ticking with a brisk knock of 35 off 26, but the Tigers' batting collapsed when he and Mosaddek Hossain were dismissed off successive deliveries by Mohammad Nawaz.
Yasir Ali top-scored for Bangladesh, smashing 42 runs off just 21 balls, including two sixes, but his cameo proved too little, too late. Wasim ripped through the lower order with two more scalps at the death, with Bangladesh only managing to muster 146 runs in 20 overs.