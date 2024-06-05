Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 05, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Rohit tried to persuade Dravid to stay on as India coach

Dravid's contract expires at the end of June and the former captain says he has no plans to re-apply for the position

Rohit tried to persuade Dravid to stay on
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India Practice - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - November 17, 2023 India's Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid during practice REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters

Published : 05 Jun 2024, 06:32 PM

Updated : 05 Jun 2024, 06:32 PM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Read More
HSC: Tests to be suspended in flood-hit areas
HSC: Tests to be suspended in flood-hit areas
Shanta Forum wins 5-star recognition
Shanta Forum wins 5-star recognition
4th phase of Upazila polls close
4th phase of Upazila polls close
No mercy for those who shattered Malaysia dreams: state minister
No mercy for those who shattered Malaysia dreams: state minister
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More