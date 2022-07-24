July 24 2022

    Glamorgan's Northeast hits 410 not out

    It is the third-highest innings in championship history with West Indian Lara top of the list followed by Archie MacLaren's 424 for Lancashire against Somerset

    Reuters
    Published : 24 July 2022, 1:24 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2022, 1:24 PM

    Glamorgan's Sam Northeast struck the highest score in the English County Championship for 28 years as he made 410 not out against Leicestershire on Saturday.

    Northeast reached his quadruple century before lunch but Glamorgan declared on 795-5, depriving him of the chance to go past Brian Lara's record 501 not out for Warwickshire in 1994.

    It was the third-highest innings in championship history with West Indian Lara top of the list followed by Archie MacLaren's 424 for Lancashire against Somerset in 1895.

    Northeast resumed on 308 in Leicester on Saturday and brought up his quadruple century with one of three sixes.

    His mammoth knock spanned 450 balls over 10 hours and he struck 45 fours, sharing an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 461 with Chris Cooke who made 191 not out.

