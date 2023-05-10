Suryakumar shows his versatility to revive Mumbai's IPL campaign

Suryakumar Yadav has forged a reputation as a six-hitting machine but on Tuesday the Mumbai Indians batting lynchpin proved he is no one-trick pony by engineering his team's campaign-reviving win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter belted 83 off 35 balls to help Mumbai chase down a 200-run target and jump to third from eighth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes in his fourth half-century in his last six IPL innings but equally importantly he was also adept at finding the gaps, drilling seven boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking over.