May 29, 2024

Rain wipes out England-Pakistan third T20 international

Umpires decide after a pitch inspection that no play is possible, leaving England 1-0 up in the four-match series

Rain wipes out England-Pakistan third T20
Third T20 International - England v Pakistan - Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - May 28, 2024 Spectators sit with umbrellas in the stand as rain delays the start of play Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Reuters

Published : 29 May 2024, 02:23 AM

Updated : 29 May 2024, 02:23 AM

