    India v Pakistan among nine World Cup matches rescheduled

    The World Cup schedule, usually announced a year before the start of the event, was released only in June.

    Reuters
    Published : 9 August 2023, 02:13 PM
    Updated : 9 August 2023, 02:13 PM

    The blockbuster India v Pakistan clash is one of nine matches to be rescheduled for the 50-over World Cup later this year as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Wednesday that tickets will go on sale on Aug. 25.

    But the Indian cricket board's secretary Jay Shah said last month that there would be changes after other boards wrote in requesting changes due to "logistical challenges".

    The India v Pakistan game was originally scheduled to be played on Oct. 15 in Ahmedabad but the arch rivals will now face off on Oct. 14 at the same venue.

    "Tickets for the World Cup will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket's hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news," the ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said in a statement.

    "The amendment to the schedule will ensure that players and fans will have the best possible experience at the pinnacle event of the one-day game."

    The World Cup in India runs from Oct. 5 to Nov. 19.

    MATCHES RESCHEDULED

    Oct. 10: England v Bangladesh – Dharamsala

    Oct. 10: Pakistan v Sri Lanka – Hyderabad

    Oct. 12: Australia v South Africa – Lucknow

    Oct. 13: New Zealand v Bangladesh – Chennai

    Oct. 14: India v Pakistan – Ahmedabad

    Oct. 15: England v Afghanistan – Delhi

    Nov. 11: Australia v Bangladesh – Pune

    Nov. 11: England v Pakistan – Kolkata

    Nov. 12: India v Netherlands – Bengaluru

