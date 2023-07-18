England's Anderson replaces Robinson for fourth Ashes Test

England have made one change to their team for the fourth Ashes Test against Australia, with fast bowler James Anderson replacing Ollie Robinson in the side that won at Headingley, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

The fourth Test begins on Wednesday at Old Trafford, Anderson's home ground, where England must win to level the series. Australia lead the series 2-1 and even a draw would see them retain the urn.

Anderson, England's leading wicket-taker in Tests (688), was rested for the third Test after the 40-year-old struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.