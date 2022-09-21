    বাংলা

    Green, Wade help Australia clinch high-scoring contest v India

    Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 71 off 30 balls fired India to an imposing 208-6

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Sept 2022, 06:29 PM
    Updated : 20 Sept 2022, 06:29 PM

    Cameron Green smashed 61 and Matthew Wade provided the late assault to secure Australia's four-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 International against India on Tuesday. 

    The clash between world champions Australia and current number one India produced a high-scoring contest, which the tourists clinched with four balls to spare to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. 

    Earlier, Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 71 off 30 balls fired India to an imposing 208-6, their highest score against Australia, after being put into bat at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali. 

    The home side lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside five overs but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a 68-run stand. 

    Rahul made 55 as he and Yadav (46) guided India to 86-2 at the halfway stage of their innings. 

    India risked losing the momentum after both fell in quick succession but Pandya produced a scintillating knock that was studded with five sixes and seven fours. 

    The all-rounder raced to a 25-ball fifty and finished with a hat-trick of sixes from the 21-run final over from Green. 

    Nathan Ellis (3-30) was the pick of the Australia bowlers and also took two catches to send back Rohit and Rahul. 

    Aaron Finch (22) signalled Australia's intent by hitting the first ball of their innings for a six but could not convert the start. 

    Green capitalised on a dropped catch to smash four sixes as Australia reached 109-1 at the 10-over mark before their top order caved in. 

    Green fell after an attempted slog-sweep against Axar Patel (3-17) and Umesh Yadav, having bled 16 runs in his first over, returned to remove Steve Smith (35) and Glenn Maxwell caught behind in the same over. 

    Wade and Tim David combined to milk 22 runs from the 18th over from Harshal Patel to turn the match on its head. 

    Singapore-born David departed after making 18 on his Australia debut but Wade stayed on to blast 45 not out off 21 balls to seal victory. 

    India dropped three catches and were left to rue their death-overs bowling. 

    The teams move to Nagpur for the second match on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    ACC undecided on its Goodwill Ambassador Shakib after market manipulation charges
    ACC undecided on Shakib
    The star all-rounder faces charges of stock market manipulation
    Black Caps tweak 2021 squad for T20 World Cup
    Black Caps tweak 2021 squad for T20 World Cup
    Martin Guptill will play in his seventh T20 World Cup and Devon Conway will keep wickets in addition to his batting duties at the tournament
    England and Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge World Cup readiness
    England, Pakistan to use T20 series to gauge WC readiness
    With Buttler set to miss the Karachi leg as he recovers from a knee injury, England will be led by Moeen Ali
    India fast bowler Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID-19
    Shami out of Australia T20s due to COVID
    He last played in the shortest format for the national side in November

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher