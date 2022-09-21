Green, Wade help Australia clinch high-scoring contest v India

The home side lost skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli inside five overs but KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings with a 68-run stand.

Rahul made 55 as he and Yadav (46) guided India to 86-2 at the halfway stage of their innings.

India risked losing the momentum after both fell in quick succession but Pandya produced a scintillating knock that was studded with five sixes and seven fours.

The all-rounder raced to a 25-ball fifty and finished with a hat-trick of sixes from the 21-run final over from Green.

Nathan Ellis (3-30) was the pick of the Australia bowlers and also took two catches to send back Rohit and Rahul.

Aaron Finch (22) signalled Australia's intent by hitting the first ball of their innings for a six but could not convert the start.

Green capitalised on a dropped catch to smash four sixes as Australia reached 109-1 at the 10-over mark before their top order caved in.