Labuschagne scores century before Root revives England on rain-hit day four

Marnus Labuschagne scored his 11th test century to frustrate England before falling to Joe Root as Australia reached 214-5 on a rain-hit day four to leave the fourth Ashes test delicately poised going into the final day.

Though fears of a washout did not come to pass, the start was significantly delayed and only 30 overs were bowled, in which Labuschagne and Mitch Marsh combined for a 103-run partnership that kept alive Australia's hopes of grinding out a draw.

Play was abandoned after tea, with England left praying for the rain to stay away long enough on Sunday for them to ensure victory and take the five-match series into a decider at the Oval in London next week.

"Really frustrating you know, in Manchester you get a little bit here, but we got more play than we expected," batting coach Marcus Trescothick told the BBC.