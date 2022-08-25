Lynn signs groundbreaking part-season Big Bash deal

Australian Chris Lynn will play both his home Big Bash League (BBL) and in the new Twenty20 cricket league in the United Arab Emirates early next year after signing a groundbreaking part-season deal with the Adelaide Strikers.

Bit-hitting Lynn, the highest run-scorer in the BBL but dropped by the Brisbane Heat after the last edition, was announced as one of the marquee players in the International League T20 (ILT20) earlier this month.

Cricket Australia, which owns the BBL, could have denied Lynn the "no objection certificate" he needs to play in the ILT20 but have taken a pragmatic approach in an increasingly competitive player market. The 32-year-old top order batter will be available for only 11 of the Strikers' 14 regular season games before heading off to the UAE in mid January to play in the ILT20 with CA's blessing.