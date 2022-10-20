Middle order holds key to depleted India's title aspirations

Hampered by injuries to key players, India will need their batters to find an extra gear in Australia to compensate for their bowling limitations if they are to lift the T20 World Cup trophy for a second time.

India, who won the first edition of the tournament in 2007, lost fast bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to a back injury and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee problem in the lead-up to the event.

Bumrah's absence will not only rob India of his new ball skills but Rohit Sharma's team will also miss his pinpoint yorkers and variations in the death overs.

Jadeja required surgery on the injured knee and his accurate bowling in the middle overs, hard-hitting batting lower down the order and electric fielding will leave a gaping hole in the side.

"Injuries are part and parcel of the sport, there is nothing much that can be done about it," Rohit told reporters. "When you play so many games, injuries are bound to happen.